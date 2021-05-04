McLaughlin condemns privatisation of Malone House

Sinn Fein Councillor Ronan McLaughlin has condemned the ‘backdoor privatisation’ of Malone House.

Councillor McLaughlin said:

“This evening in Belfast City Council, the DUP, Alliance Party and others have voted through the ‘backdoor privatisation’ of Malone House.

“Malone House has been a frequent host of weddings and other engagements for many years, and with a sustainable model the premises could have significant economic potential.

“Sinn Fein proposed to invest in Malone House while retaining the management of the facility under Belfast City Council and sought to develop a new model which would allow Malone House to prosper, with the profits being reinvested in workers and services.

“Instead, Councillors have regrettably voted through a proposal which will allow a private company to take over the running of a public asset.

“This is a short-sighted and unambitious move by these parties.

"Sinn Fein will continue to work to retain public assets in the hands of the people of this city."