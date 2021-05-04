Dillon shares disappointment at collapse of Joe McCann trial

Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon has said she shares the disappointment of the family of Joe McCann at the collapse of a trial into his murder.

Linda Dillon said:

"I note with concern the collapse of the trial of former British soldiers for the murder of Joe McCann and share the disappointment of the McCann family.

"I also share the family's concerns at the way in which the investigation was conducted and the failure of the PSNI to interview the soldiers charged after the case was referred to them.

"We will continue to support the family as they discuss their next move in their campaign for truth and justice.

"This ruling highlights the need for the implementation of already agreed mechanisms to deal with the legacy of the past in a human rights compliant manner."