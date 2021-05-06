Unilateral British action on legacy issues not acceptable - Martin Kenny TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Justice Martin Kenny TD has said that any unilateral action on legacy cases in the North, which would go against the Stormont House Agreement, would be "totally unacceptable".
Teachta Kenny said:
“Reports that the British government plans to give an amnesty to British soldiers accused of crimes during the conflict are very worrying.
"This would be another blow to victims and their loved ones, many of whom have fought for decades for truth and justice.
“I am calling on all progressive forces, North and South, to oppose this move. I welcome the comments of Minister Simon Coveney on the matter and his declaration of the government’s opposition to the action.
“This is another cynical move by the British government, which has proven once again that it has scant regard for international agreements.
"Our colleagues in the European Union have seen similar behaviour over Brexit. The British Government sign up to an agreement and then when they find it does not suit them, they feel they can renege on it.
“The peace process is just that, a process. It is not over and progressive forces North and South have a responsibility to stand up to defend it and see it develop.
"Unless we can deal with our past, we cannot look to full reconciliation in the future and this is something that we all want.”