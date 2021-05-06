Irish Government should convene Citizens Assembly on Constitutional Change - Kearney

Sinn Féin National Chairperson Declan Kearney has welcomed the launch of the SDLP’s New Ireland Commission as another indication of the momentum for engagement on constitutional change.

The South Antrim MLA said:

“This SDLP-sponsored initiative is a further reflection of the momentum for a popular national conversation about constitutional change. I welcome this announcement and Sinn Féin will engage positively with it.

“In recent times many new initiatives from An Taoiseach’s Shared Island Unit to Ireland’s Future have emerged. Sinn Féin too has published a range of documents, including on the Economic Benefits of a United Ireland and Inclusion and Reconciliation, as well as an engagement with business and community leaders.

“This process is being driven by the widespread desire for a referendum on Unity provided for in the Good Friday Agreement; the realignment of politics north and south; Brexit, and the impact of the pandemic.

“This growing conversation needs to be managed and expanded to ensure all voices in Irish society are heard and included.

“The Irish government should now convene a Citizens Assembly on constitutional change as an umbrella for these many conversations and to create the democratic foundation for the inevitable debate which will surround the concurrent referenda provided for under the Good Friday Agreement.

“Change is in the air. Irish unity is now on the horizon. It is time to start preparing for a managed transition towards Irish reunification.”