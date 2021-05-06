Gildernew calls for a focus on health inequalities
Sinn Fein MLA Colm Gildernew has said there should be a health inequalities expert on the new health and social care management board.
The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA said:
“Sinn Féin has called for the inclusion of a health inequalities expert in the new health and social care management board, with the responsibility of highlighting and prioritising the needs of citizens in deprived communities.
“It is not good enough to pay lip service to health inequalities, we must take a proactive approach to deliver positive and palpable change for the betterment of people and communities.
“Deprived communities suffer from disproportionate levels of respiratory disease, mental illnesses, alcohol and substance abuse and mortality.
“The inclusion of an expert in health inequalities in the health and social care board, that works with and on behalf of deprived communities, must be a priority.”