Duffy condemns Portadown pipe bomb attack

Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Duffy has condemned a pipe bomb attack on a home in Portadown.

Cllr Duffy said:

“Those responsible for throwing a pipe bomb into a family home in Portadown have no place in our society.

“While thankfully the device did not explode the criminals responsible did not care what harm they caused or who they hurt.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about those responsible to bring it to the police.”