North South Ministerial meeting needs to consider all areas of cooperation - Gildernew

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has called for a fresh look at North-South cooperation in response to the Covid19 pandemic.

The party’s health spokesperson said:

“It is deeply concerning that cases of the Indian Variant of COVID-19 have been detected on the island of Ireland.

“Efforts to suppress transmission of the virus needs to be effective and coordinated at every level across this island.

“The level of ministerial engagement north and south to date has been deeply frustrating.

“The Chief Medical Officer has been conducting a review into existing cooperation and the Health Committee has called for the CMO to come before it for an update on the review.

“It’s now over a year since the global pandemic reached our shores – it’s time to fully make use of the advantage that we have as an island in tackling Covid-19.”