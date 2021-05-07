Sudocrem plant closure a huge blow to Baldoyle - Denise Mitchell TD

Sinn Féin TD for Dublin Bay North Denise Mitchell has said that this morning's announcement from Teva that they would be relocating operations to Bulgaria, resulting in 110 people at the Sudocrem plant in Baldoyle losing their jobs, is a huge blow to the local community and economy.

Teachta Mitchell said:

“The announcement from Teva this morning is a huge blow to the people of Baldoyle and the wider community of Dublin Bay North.

“This is devasting for the 110 employees who are losing their jobs. The Sudocrem plant has been operating in Baldoyle for decades.

“This follows the news of Viatris also moving its operations away from Baldoyle late last year, which resulted in the loss of 440 jobs. These job losses have a massive knock-on effect on the local economy.

“The closure of the plant requires a response from the Tánaiste and relevant government agencies in assisting workers, who now find themselves jobless, in helping them to retrain and upskill.

"Efforts must to be made to restore employment to this area, which has been devasted by recent losses.”