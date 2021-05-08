Schools planning to resume academic selection tests should think again - Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has called on schools planning to resume controversial academic selection tests to think again.

Pat Sheehan said:

“Academic selection is unfair, places undue stress and anxiety on children and should be scrapped.

“I would urge those grammar schools currently intent on resuming academic selection tests this year to think again.

“They should take heed of the weight of international evidence and scrap these unnecessary tests once and for all.”