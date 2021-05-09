People should have their say on their future - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the election results from Britain show that people should now be given the opportunity to have their say on their own future.

Chris Hazzard said:

“It is quite clear from election results in Britain that politics across these islands has changed.

“The results from Scotland in particular cannot be ignored.

“Democracy and self determination must be key in what happens next.

“People should be allowed to have their say on their own future in a democratic referendum.

“A referendum on the future constitutional arrangements on this island is a key part of the Good Friday Agreement and it is time the British government realised that and began preparations to allow people to have a reasoned and informed discussion on their future.”