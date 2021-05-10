Workers' rights must be protected while on furlough - Dolan

Sinn Féin MLA Jemma Dolan has expressed concern at claims some employers are making workers come into work while furloughing them rather than providing normal pay.

The parties spokesperson on workers’ rights said:

"The Furlough scheme clearly states that while a worker is furloughed, employers are not permitted to make a worker carry out tasks that make money for the employer or a company linked or associated to that employer.

“While the vast majority have adhered to these rules there have been reports that a small number of exploitative employers have abused the scheme and have forced workers to carry out their usual work while furloughing them, which amounts to a pay cut for workers.

“This is not acceptable and any worker who is impacted by this can report their situation to the Labour Relations Agency or HMRC who can then address this and advise workers on their rights.

“Workers' rights must be protected as we continue on our pathway to recovery."