ESRI comments back Sinn Féin's call to double state investment in housing - Eoin Ó Broin TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has welcomed comments by ESRI research professor Ciaran McQuinn, which echo Sinn Féin's call for the government to double capital investment in the provision of public housing.
Teachta Ó Broin said:
“The comments made in a Sunday newspaper by professor McQuinn from the ESRI should be listened to by this government if they are serious about tackling the housing crisis.
“His comments echo what Sinn Féin has been saying for years and what we have provided for in our alternative budgets.
“The State needs to investment substantially more in the provision of public housing.
“If Sinn Féin was in government, we would double capital investment in social and affordable public housing.
“This approach is supported by the ESRI comments this weekend, where Professor McQuinn makes it clear that the private housing market is not able to meet the demand that is there, and that the state must double its investment in housing provision.
“It is clear, despite the crocodile tears from the parties in government, that unless Budget 2022 this autumn significantly ramps up capital investment in public housing - the crisis will continue.
“There is no use in tinkering around the edges. We need a fundamental change in both policy and funding, and I do not believe the political will exists within Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Greens to do what is necessary.
“In Budget 2021, his first budget as Minister, Darragh O’ Brien secured an additional €160m to deliver only 993 extra homes, €124m to deliver an additional 593 social homes and €35m to deliver 400 cost rental homes.
“This is in stark contrast to the Sinn Fein proposals, which would have increased spending on public housing by €1.5bn to deliver 12,000 social homes and 8,000 affordable rental and purchase homes.
“Sinn Féin, unlike this government, has a funded plan to deliver the social, affordable rental and affordable purchase homes people so desperately need."