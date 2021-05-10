Continued Israeli persecution of Palestinians in East Jerusalem condemned - John Brady TD
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has expressed his anger and outrage over the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.
His comments come amidst reports of Israeli plans to evict Palestinian families from the occupied neighbourhood of Sheik Jarrah in East Jerusalem.
Reports indicate over 180 were injured with 50 people being hospitalised.
The Wicklow TD said:
“What we are witnessing here is the outworking of Israel’s illegal policy of colonial expansion into Palestinian lands.
"The Palestinian people are victims twice over. They are victims of a brutal expansionist policy intent on the continuing annexation of Palestinian lands by Israeli settlers.
"And they are victims of the indifference of an international community unwilling to commit to the necessary action to put a permanent end to Israel’s persecution of them.
"While I welcome the commitment of Minister Simon Coveney to attempt to utilise Ireland’s presidency of the UN Security council in September allow Palestinian witnesses to appear before the UN later on this year, I am afraid that the escalation of Israel’s campaign of annexation demands immediate action.
"Minister Coveney has it within his power to bring the force of international moral pressure to bear on the apartheid policies of Israel.
"The decision by Israel to defer the court case on the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in East Jerusalem this week, following the deferment of annexation plans in the West Bank a number of months ago, indicates that Israel is susceptible to international pressure.
"But, while Palestine homes burn, Minister Coveney fiddles.
"What is needed is action, not prevarication, while the Irish government dithers on the nomenclature surrounding the annexation of the East Jerusalem and the West Bank, Palestinian homes are being destroyed.
"The Irish government has the power, the moral authority, and the international stage required to help bring an end to annexation. If only our government would act.
"The government needs to use its position on the UN Security Council to full effect, in order to create the moral impetus required for the international community to act.
"The government needs to formally recognise the state of Palestine.
"The government needs to support a strong and coherent line of opposition to the illegal policies of annexation and apartheid in the Dáil.”