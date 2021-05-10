Climate Bill a huge opportunity – McGuigan

Sinn Féin MLA Philip McGuigan has said the Climate Bill is a huge opportunity for real climate action and supporting workers, families and rural communities.

The North Antrim MLA said:

“Progress on the Climate Bill is a huge opportunity for the Assembly to deliver on real climate action.

“We are living through a climate emergency with disastrous effects on the natural world, our society and our economy – it’s time for a fair and just transition.

“That means having legislation which supports workers, families and rural communities while delivering a cleaner, healthier Ireland.

“Our farmers and food producers must be supported as they move to reduce emissions while continuing to produce high-quality food and they have a key role to play in shaping how we move forward.

“This is a major step forward for the north. It’s important that we get it right as it moves through the Assembly.”