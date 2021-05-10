Claire Kerrane TD and Chris MacManus MEP launch survey of rural communities

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Rural Development Claire Kerrane TD and MEP for Midlands Northwest Chris MacManus have launched a survey about the needs of people living in towns, villages and rural communities.

They have invited people living across rural Ireland to take part in the online survey and make their voice heard on the future of their communities.

Teachta Kerrane said:

“As someone who lives in a rural area and wouldn’t live anywhere else, I know that those who live in rural areas are best placed to tell us what is needed in order to develop and sustain their communities.

“So, I am inviting everyone living in towns, in villages and across rural Ireland to take part in our survey and make your voice heard. We want to hear from you about the future you want to see for your community and where investment is needed in your local area to make this a reality.

“Rural Ireland has so much potential to thrive but government inaction has left many communities feeling abandoned and lacking investment. We want to hear from you about what needs to change, where investment is needed in your area and what you want to see the government do.

“We will be using these results to inform our policy proposals on a plan to support rural Ireland, which will be published this summer.”

Chris MacManus MEP said:

“People living in Ireland’s towns, villages and rural communities need to have their voices heard and their concerns addressed. Far too often, decisions are handed down from Dublin with little engagement about the reality of life in rural Ireland. Sinn Féin want to change that and we want to hear from you about the changes you need to see in your community.”

“I am inviting people across the state to take part in our online survey and tell us about your experiences. Whether it is issues around broadband connection, access to healthcare, access to education, childcare or remote working opportunities, we want to hear from you about your experiences.”

The Midlands Northwest MEP concluded, “Our rural communities can flourish and thrive if we plan together for the future and create ambitious proposals, backed up by adequate funding and determination to deliver real change.”

“We will be raising our findings of this survey in the Dáil and in the European Parliament, so that the needs of Irish rural communities, towns and villages are heard in Dublin and in Brussels.”

You can take part in The Rural Equality survey here