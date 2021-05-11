Autism diagnosis delays are unacceptable to the Assembly

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed the Assembly’s backing of his motion calling for a longer-term autism strategy produced in partnership with families, carers and those with autism.

The party’s spokesperson for health said:

“I am pleased the Assembly backed my motion calling for a longer-term autism strategy produced in partnership with families, carers and those with autism.

"The current delays which force parents to go private for their child's autism diagnosis is unacceptable.

“No parent or carer should ever be forced to pay for an autism diagnosis for a child.

"This is the first step towards delivering a service which meets the needs of children with autism and their families."