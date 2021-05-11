Today is a day for truth for Ballymurphy victims - Michelle O'Neill

Sinn Féin Leas Uachtarán Michelle O'Neill has said today is a day for truth and for the Ballymurphy families as the British state's murder has been exposed.

Michelle O'Neill said:

"My first thoughts today are with the families of those killed in the Ballymurphy massacre. All were innocent and today their families have been vindicated.

"For five decades they have campaigned with dignity and determination for the truth about what happened to their loved ones and despite all the setbacks they have kept going with such resilience and resolve.

"Today is their day; it is a day for truth.

"What happened in Ballymurphy was state murder and for decades the British government have covered it up. Now the truth has been laid bare for all to see.

"But still this British government are attempting to slam the door to justice closed in the face of these families and others killed by the state or as a result of collusion.

"As the findings from the inquest were being read, the British government was announcing its plans to legislate to cover up its role in the conflict and to put current and former British soldiers beyond justice and the law.

"British state forces cannot be above the law. We must deal with the past, including the British state's role, and the Stormont House Agreement must be implemented immediately."