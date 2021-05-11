Untapped job and climate action potential in Ireland’s Marine Environment - Senator Lynn Boylan

Speaking after today’s Climate Action Committee, Sinn Féin spokesperson on Climate Justice, Senator Lynn Boylan welcomed confirmation that Ireland’s marine and coastal communities could provide jobs in research and habitat restoration if the political will was there.

Senator Boylan said:

“We hear a lot about the potential from offshore wind farms both in creating jobs and and in reaching our climate targets. While this is true and is to be welcomed, our marine habitats have enormous untapped potential for job creation and carbon reduction.

“With the right legal framework and investment there is huge potential for research facilities, tourism, local fisheries and nature based solutions to climate change. Currently Government Agencies in the Department of Communications, Climate Action and Environment are well below the EU average when it comes to investing in research and development. This has to change.

“It was heartening to hear all the experts at today’s committee agree that with the right strategy and proper investment our marine environment offers huge potential in terms of jobs and research. We need to start looking at how climate action can benefit communities.”