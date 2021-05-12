Brogan welcomes £5m summer activities boost

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan has welcomed a £5 million funding package to support a summer programme of activities for children and young people and is urging prompt application to the Education Authority’s Youth Service.

The party’s spokesperson for children and young people said:

“The summer is ideal for the kind of open-air events and outdoor activities that keep infection transmission rates at bay.

“As a member of the Education Committee, I have heard the challenges children and young people have faced as a result of the pandemic and the impact of prolonged isolation has had on their wellbeing.

“When Professor Siobhan O’Neill, the interim mental health champion, briefed the committee, she highlighted the crucial role fun can play in the recovery of our children and young people.

“She urged a fun filled summer of activities as providing the best healing pathway. Her words have been heeded and our youth workers and volunteers are ready to take up that challenge."

The summer youth activity fund will be administered by the Education Authority’s Youth Service and is open for applications.