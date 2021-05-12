British government needs to clarify LCC meeting reports - Finucane

Sinn Féin MP John Finucane said the British government needs to clarify its position after reports a senior government minister met with a body which represents armed loyalist criminal gangs.

The North Belfast MP said:

“Reports that that British government’s Brexit minister, Lord Frost, met with the Loyalist Communities Council are very concerning.

“This is a body which represents armed loyalist criminal gangs and it has been reported that they were at the meeting.

“Such armed gangs are involved in murder, extortion and drug dealing and were behind the recent disturbances which saw police officers injured, property damaged and people terrified in their own homes.

“Armed gangs have no place in our society, and certainly not in meetings on Brexit with British government ministers.

“For years the British state directed loyalist death squads. The British government now needs to clarify its position and whether it retains a cosy relationship with illegal armed criminal gangs.”