Minister must meet with Parkrun organisers to discuss return - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has written to Minister Catherine Martin to request a meeting with Parkrun representatives, with the intent of holding a trial event for the urgent return of Parkruns.

Teachta Daly said:

“One of the most successful innovations over the last 10 years has been the introduction and expansion of Parkruns to Ireland. They are a voluntary, community-led activity and annually approximately 80,000 people on this island enjoy 650,000 runs or walks.

“7% of participants in Parkruns have a disability, 17% are from the lowest socio-economic percentile and 50% are women, all groups heavily impacted by COVID-19 restrictions and in need of exercise to maintain their health.

“Studies about outdoor running events show there is a minimal risk to participants and events are free, providing an important and accessible resource.



"I am calling on Minister Catherine Martin, or her Return to Sport Group, to meet with Parkrun organisers and to consider strongly creating a trial event so they can resume as soon as possible.”