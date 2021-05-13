‘Time for international action to end Palestine crisis’ – Sheehan

Sinn Féin MLA Pat Sheehan has said the international community must step in to end ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in East Jerusalem and Gaza.

The West Belfast MLA said:

“The scenes witnessed in Palestine over recent days are horrific and a deeply concerning escalation of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people.

“We have already seen dozens of Palestinians killed by Israeli occupation forces, including many children. This onslaught needs to end.

“This is a result of growing tensions over attempts by the Israeli military to evict Palestinian families out of their homes in Sheikh Jarrah in what the UN said could amount to ‘war crimes’.

“The international community and the Irish government have a duty to step in to help end this crisis and defend the rights of the Palestinian people.”