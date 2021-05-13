Sinn Féin launch Healthcare Waiting List Experience survey – David Cullinane TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Health David Cullinane TD has today launched an online survey to examine the impact of record waiting lists and long wait times on patient wellbeing.

Teachta Cullinane said:

“I want to tell the real story of how lengthy waiting lists are affecting people and families across the state.

“Waiting lists have been allowed to spiral over the last decade, due to chronic underfunding and neglect by the Government. This isn’t good enough and patients across the state are being forced to suffer the consequences of this Government failure.

“Today, I am launching a survey of patients and their families about how lengthy healthcare waiting lists are affecting them.

“I want to hear directly from patients on waiting lists and their families about how delays in accessing treatment have impacted on them, and on their health and wellbeing.

“The survey I am launching aims to capture these details to tell the human story – the human cost – of long waiting lists.

“Care delayed is care denied, and the longer the wait is the more difficult a condition can sometimes be to treat.

“In addition to the effect on patients’ physical health, lengthy delays can cause huge emotional pressure and stress for people who are left in limbo.

“It is also damaging to their family, and in many cases can result in a loss of income.

“Whether those are children waiting on an assessment of need or treatment for scoliosis, an adult waiting on surgery or access to mental health or disability services, or an older person waiting on pain relief or ophthalmology, it is unacceptable.

“Behind every number is a person waiting for care that they need.

“I am asking everyone affected to take part in my survey and make your voice heard. I will be using the results to inform my policy proposals on this which I will be publishing this summer.

“The waiting list crisis cannot be allowed to continue any longer. Patients and their families deserve timely healthcare which meets their needs. Sinn Féin will stand up for people on waiting lists to ensure they get the healthcare they need.”

Click here to take part in Sinn Féin's online Healthcare Waiting List Experience survey