Plan and resources needed to allow for enjoyable outdoor summer - Louise O'Reilly TD

Sinn Féin spokersperson for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Louise O’Reilly TD today called for the government to put a plan and resources in place to tackle anti-social behaviour and allow for an enjoyable summer outdoors.

Teachta O’Reilly said:

“Next week Sinn Féin will meet with the Assistant Commissioner of the Dublin Metropolitan Region Ann Marie Cagney to discuss the ongoing issue of anti-social behaviour in Dublin city and county.

“There has been a recent spate of incidents of anti-social behaviour at Malahide and Howth Junction train stations, and Dublin, that have many people concerned.

“The public health message is that we will have our summer outdoors, and if that is the case, it means that we will need to see more Gardai on our streets.

"But as well as this, we will need to see increased funding for community-based services and activities for young people.

“It is not fair to demonise our young people, as some have tried to do, but neither can we ignore the real concerns that our communities have about the rise in anti-social behaviour.

“It is important that the government to publish a plan for our summer outdoors which details investment in community-based services for our young people, which ensures the provision of public toilets and bins in outdoor areas, as well as an increased Garda presence to keep our outside spaces safe.”