International community must act after invasion of Gaza - Hazzard

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard has said the international community must act urgently following the invasion of Gaza by Israeli forces.

Chris Hazzard said:

“Reports that Israeli forces have invaded Gaza in a ground offensive are very concerning.

“Coming after days of air strikes, this assault by the Israeli forces on the beleaguered people of Gaza will only lead to further bloodshed and loss of life.

“It will also make the already-dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza even worse.

“The international community must act urgently to help end this assault and work towards a sustainable peaceful solution which protects the rights of the Palestinian people and prevents further violence.”