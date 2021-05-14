HSE attack highlights need to address cybersecurity of state infrastructure - Ruairí Ó Murchú TD

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has described a ransomware attack on the HSE patient systems this morning as a terror attack on patients that highlights the need to deal with the issue of cybersecurity in state infrastructure.

The Louth TD, who is a member of the Oireachtas Transport and Communications Committee, said:

“What happened overnight was a terror attack on the state. It was an utterly criminal act.

“We need to deal with cybersecurity in state infrastructure to ensure we have the best security, capacity and laws to deal with attacks.

“There have been a number of legal updates to deal with technology cryptocurrency and international ramifications of organised criminal money laundering.

“This incident has highlighted more than ever the need for an overall audit of the state’s preparedness for cyber attacks, along with the legal tools to prosecute and strengthen any legal vulnerabilities we have.

“The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) was due to brief the Oireachtas committee in the coming weeks.

"But I have requested this morning from the chairperson of the committee that we sit in public session as soon as possible to discuss this attack and the vulnerabilities it may highlight with this organisation."