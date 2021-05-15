Economy minister must support aerospace workers - Ennis

Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis said the Economy Minister must work with the aerospace industry to ensure workers are supported.

The South Down MLA said:

“Collins Aerospace in Kilkeel have announced 62 additional redundancies by the end of June this year.

“It’s welcome that from today there will be a 30-day consultation period with Management and Trade Union reps to discuss the proposals and how they will affect the Kilkeel staff.

“There will also be health and wellbeing support services available for workers on site.

“The wider aerospace industry continues to suffer badly from Covid with work orders being drastically reduced.

“It’s vital that Economy Minister Diane Dodds works with the Aerospace industry to support and reskill workers and ensure that the appropriate training is in place going forward.