There can be zero tolerance of attacks on health workers - Brady

The Newry and Armagh MP said:

"News that workers at the A&E department at Daisy Hill Hospital have been injured in an incident at work is deeply concerning.

"These workers go above and beyond every day to keep people safe and literally save lives.

"They should not be subjected to any form of attack or threat while going about their essential work.

"There must be zero tolerance of any attacks on health care workers."