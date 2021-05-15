Pearse Doherty TD launches survey on rip-off insurance premiums

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance, Pearse Doherty TD, has today launched a survey of people’s experiences with rip-off insurance premiums.

Teachta Doherty said:

“Today I’m launching a survey of people’s experiences with rip-off insurance premiums.

“I’ve been battling to end the insurance rip-off and I want to know if your premium has been reduced or if it remains too high.

“There is real concern that the insurance industry is not passing on reductions to customers as a result of new guidelines that reduce the cost of claims. This is unacceptable.

“If you have received a renewal quote since 24th April 2021, let me know your experience. Fill out my survey, take a stand and help end the insurance rip-off.

“For far too long, insurance companies have been ripping off customers with sky high costs that aren’t fair, while the government simply turns a blind eye. This needs to stop and I’m determined to hold the insurance sector to account and stand up for customers.”

Click here to take part in the survey