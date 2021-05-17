Kearney welcomes removal of Springfarm rogue bonfire

Sinn Féin South Antrim MLA, Declan Kearney has welcomed the intervention by the relevant authorities to address residents’ concerns about an unwanted rogue bonfire site at the Springfarm estate, Antrim.

Declan Kearney said:

“In response to numerous representations from concerned residents about the dumping of wooden pallets, and prospect of a bonfire, on the green field site adjacent to Tiree Street at the Springfarm estate. I spoke several times last week, with senior management from the Housing Executive, and the PSNI, to request this situation be addressed.

“Local people consistently told me they rejected the suggestion from the individuals behind this planned bonfire that it would be good for the community. They expressed anger that such an environmental and public health hazard should be imposed on the Springfarm estate.

“Springfarm has enjoyed relative neighbourhood stability in recent years. This bonfire would have been a magnet for anti-social behaviour. I believe that was the intended outcome, and this is the last thing which local people and I wanted to see happen.

“I am very pleased that the Housing Executive has fulfilled its responsibility to clear this site, and ensure removal of the associated threat to community safety and surrounding environment. I want to thank the Housing Executive for this intervention, and the PSNI for its support, while material was removed from the site.

“I hope the Springfarm community will now move on from the disruption caused by this unwelcome experience.”