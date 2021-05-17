Hovis Management must re-engage with workers to resolve ongoing pay dispute - Archibald

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the management of Hovis to re-engage with workers over the ongoing pay dispute which has resulted in Industrial Action.

The Sinn Féin Economy spokesperson said:

"Hovis management must return to the negotiating table in good faith and seek to address the pay inequalities that face their workers.

"These workers are essential and worked throughout the Pandemic to help keep food on our shelves.

"The failure of Hovis Management to provide its Belfast workers with the same pay increases to its workers in Britain is unfair, particularly when many of these workers have the same roles and responsibilities.

"Wages in the north are consistently the lowest across these islands and there is an onus on employers to tackle low pay and increase wages.

"Sinn Féin supports Unite and Hovis Workers in their calls for pay parity and we hope that Hovis Management will recognise the value of their workforce and end their pay grievances."