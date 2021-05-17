Planning changes must apply to existing developments if bulk buying is to stop - Eoin Ó Broin TD

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Housing Eoin Ó Broin TD has said that any changes to planning law introduced by Minister Darragh O’Brien "must apply to existing developments if bulk buying of homes intended for owner occupiers is to stop".

Teachta Ó Broin said:

"Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien must act in a speedy and comprehensive way to bring an end to the bulk buying of family homes by institutional investors.

"Any changes to planning rules must apply to existing developments if bulk buying of homes intended for owner occupiers is to stop. There are ways to do this without falling foul of the Constitution.

"It would also be an enormous mistake to limit such restrictions to low density suburban developments. This would be contrary to the National Planning Framework and the Government Climate Action Plan, which requires the repopulation of our city and town centres.

"Half measures or changes to the law that will have no impact for years will not be acceptable.

"We need urgent action to ensure that first time buyers and other working people are able to access affordable homes to buy and rent in both our suburbs and city and town centres."