Matt Carthy TD calls on RTÉ to publish external event income of top earners

Sinn Féin member of the Public Accounts Committee Matt Carthy TD has called on RTÉ to publish the income that its top earners derive from private events.

It comes in the wake of a decision by the BBC to so from January 2021.

Teachta Carthy said:

“RTÉ committed in 2008 to publish the details of its highest earners - generally people on incomes of over €200,000 per annum.

“Those figures for the years 2017 to 2019 were only released earlier this year, without any explanation for such an inordinate delay.

“I have long questioned the need for RTÉ to pay such extravagant wages. The suggestion that such payments are required to prevent a flight of talent to other jurisdictions doesn’t stake up.

"The Public Accounts Committee has also raised legitimate questions surrounding the employment status of many high earners who are defined as self-employed.

"We are seeking clarification of a payment to Revenue made by RTÉ, which appears to relate to bogus self-employment practices.

“As of this year, the BBC is now publishing the income its on-air staff accrue through external events ‘in order to promote the highest standards of impartiality'.

“Transparency matters. In the interests of securing the highest standards of accountability within the state-owned broadcaster, the Public Accounts Committee has agreed to my proposal to write to RTÉ to enquire if they intend to follow the BBC practice in this regard.

"I hope that we receive a favourable response."