Archibald condemns Claudy shooting

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned the shooting of a man in Claudy.

The East Derry MLA said:

"The shooting of a man in the leg in the Heathfield Road area of Claudy after he was driven from Derry was wrong and must be condemned.

"There is no place in our society for these types of attacks and those responsible should stop immediately.

"I would call on anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI."