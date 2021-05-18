Gildernew welcomes million vaccine mark

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed news that more than one million people in the north have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Colm Gildernew said:

"The fact that more than one million people in the north have now received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is welcome.

"This, together with the continued roll-out of the vaccine across the island, is good news.

"The vaccination programme, alongside an effective find, test, trace, isolate and support system, offers the best chance of moving though this pandemic.

"I would encourage everyone who is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine."