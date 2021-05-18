Maskey calls for action on Casement Park
Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey has called on the Infrastructure Minister to take action on the redevelopment of Casement Park.The West Belfast MP said:"The redevelopment of Casement Park must be urgently prioritised and progressed by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon."In October 2020, Minister Mallon announced intent to approve the redevelopment of Casement Park."Over half a year later, it is deeply concerning that there is still no progress on the planning application."Gaels and the people of West Belfast have had enough of talk, rhetoric and delays; we need action."This project could play a pivotal role in the economic recovery of West Belfast from COVID, by creating jobs and bringing investment to our area."Minister Mallon must end this delay and prioritise the redevelopment of Casement Park."It is time to return Antrim and Ulster GAA to a new, modern and world class stadium."