No place for armed groups in society - Kelly

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has said there can be no place for violence or threats of violence in society.

Gerry Kelly said:

"The comments at Westminster today from the Loyalist Communities Council on violence in relation to the protocol are very concerning.

"To state that violence cannot be taken off the table is completely unacceptable and these remarks must be clarified.

"We saw recently the impact of violence on our streets with property destroyed, police officers injured and people terrified in their homes.

"There can be no place for violence or threats of violence in our society today.

“The LCC claims it is trying to persuade these groups intent on violence to go away; it should not be issuing warnings on their behalf.

"We need all armed groups to stop their actions, disband and go away once and for all.”