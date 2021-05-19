Oireachtas briefing held on the murder of Gavin McShane - Matt Carthy TD

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy today hosted a briefing for TDs and Senators with Relatives for Justice and the family of Gavin McShane, to mark the 27th anniversary of Gavin’s murder.

On 18th May 1994, two seventeen-year-old schoolboys, Gavin McShane and Shane McArdle were shot dead by the UVF in Armagh city. These murders, which remain unsolved, were part of a wider series of executions, carried out during the early 1990s and attributed to the Mid-Ulster UVF.

Subsequent investigations and material emanating from inquests indicate that the gang was heavily infiltrated by the British intelligence agencies and operated with impunity.

Teachta Carthy said:

“Today, a cross-party group of TDs and Senators heard powerful and harrowing testimony from both Relatives for Justice and McShane family relating to Gavin’s murder.

“Gavin’s family have campaigned, in a dignified yet determined manner to get to the truth behind his murder. They deserve no less than that.

“I welcome the attendance and engagement of a representative of Minister Simon Coveney from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

“Gavin’s family have been seeking justice for too long. As has sadly been too often the case, the torch has now been passed from Gavin’s parents to his siblings in leading this campaign.

“As put by the comprehensive Relatives for Justice report into the murder – it is time for Truth.

“I look forward to working closely with the McShane family and Relatives for Justice in the coming weeks and months, alongside representatives from other parties, to support the call for an inquiry into the murders of Gavin McShane and Shane McArdle”.