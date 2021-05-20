Sinn Féin MLAs challenge Campbell and Blaney on hiding behind privilege

Statement from Sinn Féin MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan refuting scurrilous allegations made against them in recent days.

The following statement was issued through Padraig O Muirigh Solicitors on behalf of MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan.

"The allegations made by Gregory Campbell MP and Senator Niall Blaney that our clients were requested to stand down as elected representatives as they were involved in any kind of illegal activity is totally unfounded and without any evidential basis.

"In the absence of parliamentary privilege these allegations are grossly defamatory and our clients would invite Mr Campbell and Mr Blaney to step outside the protections of their respective parliaments and repeat these unfounded allegations. In such circumstances we will take all necessary steps to vindicate our clients in relation to any defamatory comments made against them and will pursue all legal remedies available in these circumstances.”

Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan said:

"Over the past few days a number of politicians have sought, under privilege, to blacken our names and characters by linking us to alleged illegal activity.

"The assertions that we were asked to stand down as MLAs because we were involved in any kind of illegal activity is absolutely outrageous.

"As dedicated Irish Republicans we cannot allow these scurrilous allegations to go unchallenged.

"We challenge Gregory Campbell MP and Senator Niall Blaney to repeat their allegations in public outside of hiding behind privilege.

"If they do so we will immediately instigate legal proceedings to clear our good names and expose the scurrilous accusations being made by those against us for the lies that they are.”