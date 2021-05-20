Archibald welcomes continuing surge in all-Ireland trade

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has said there needs to be an overarching economic strategy to support businesses responding to supply changes in post-Brexit trade.

Speaking on new figures from the Central Statistics Office in the south that show trade from the north to the south of Ireland increased 62% compared to March last year, the party's economy spokesperson said:

“The March increase was 62%, and for the first quarter of this year the overall increase was 44%, while south to north trade is up by 22% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year.

“This is further evidence that businesses across Ireland are fundamentally rethinking their supply chains, and need to be supported.

“I stressed the need for an overarching economic strategy to officials who were in front of the Economy Committee earlier this week.

“The Department for the Economy must be at the forefront of this change, assisting businesses who are exploring new opportunities.

“They must also work in close cooperation with the Irish government in this effort, to ensure that all-island initiatives have maximum benefit for all our people.”