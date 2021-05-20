Kelly attacks 'cowardly and scurrilous allegations' against Foyle MLAs

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly has challenged the DUP and a Fianna Fáil Seanadóir to stop hiding behind parliamentary privilege and abusing it to make unfounded and scurrilous allegations.

Gerry Kelly said:

"There is absolutely no basis to scurrilous allegations made in recent days by Niall Blaney and Gregory Campbell about Sinn Féin's MLAs Karen Mullan and Martina Anderson in Foyle.

"These allegations are grossly defamatory and would be subject to public and legal scrutiny, without the cover and abuse of parliamentary privilege.

"This is not the first time that the DUP in particular has abused privilege to make ludicrous and unfounded allegations.

"The DUP need to stop hiding behind privilege and stop making cowardly allegations which have no basis in fact.”