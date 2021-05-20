Fullerton family’s 30-year campaign for justice

Donegal Sinn Féin Commemoration Committee and the Fullerton Family will hold online events over the coming days to mark Eddie Fullerton's 30th anniversary.

In May 1991, the Sinn Féin councillor was shot dead by a UDA gang inside his home in Buncrana, Co Donegal. Eddie was a dedicated Sinn Féin activist and became the first Sinn Féin member in 1979 to be elected to Donegal County Council.

His friend and comrade, former Sinn Féin vice president and former MP for West Tyrone Pat Doherty said:

“He was a pioneer, a driving force for republicanism in Donegal. He was outspoken, dedicated and a relentless campaigner who laid the foundation for the growth and success of Sinn Féin in Donegal where we now have 10 county councillors and two TDs, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and Pearse Doherty.”

In honour of Eddie’s life and to highlight the ongoing campaign for justice and truth, there will be two online events.

An online tribute to remember Eddie's life will be shown on Donegal Sinn Féin Facebook page and Youtube tomorrow (Friday May 21st) at 7pm.

There will be contributions from Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, former Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams, former Sinn Féin Vice President Pat Doherty, as well as tributes from Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn.

Eddie’s wife Dinah, daughter Amanda and sister Winne will talk about their husband, father and brother, while former Fianna Fáil TD Pat ‘the Cope’ Gallagher and former Derry Journal editor Pat Mc Airt will also speak of their personal memories of Eddie.

To highlight the ongoing campaign for justice, on Tuesday 25th May, the 30th anniversary of Eddie’s Murder, at 7pm on Sinn Féin social media pages, there will be a rescreening of TG4 documentary, ‘Fullerton’, produced by Scun Scan in 2005, which investigates the details of Eddie’s murder.

This will be followed by a panel discussion on Collusion with representatives from the Pat Finucane Centre, lawyer Kevin Winters, producer of the documentary, Dónall Ó Maolfabhail, Eddie's daughter Amanda Fullerton and Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn.

The Fullerton family are still determined to pursue legal action against the British state, on the grounds that it is ultimately responsible for Eddie murder, whether by commission or neglect.

Eddie’s daughter Amanda said:

“For 30 years, our family has suffered blatant injustice. The police authorities and their agents on both side of the Border have consistently demonstrated a gross dereliction of duty and an abuse of power, as is evidenced by the flawed investigation that followed my father’s murder.

“Those government officials who chose to turn a blind eye to this glaring injustice are also to blame.

“My father was not just a beloved family man; he was also loved by the community he represented. We all deserve to know the truth about the conspiracy to have this beautiful man of the people assassinated.”

Maria Doherty, chair of the commemoration committee, said:

“Due to the Covid pandemic, all tributes are online and will provide an opportunity for us all to join in remembering our friend and comrade, whose legacy lives on as the political movement he helped grow in Donegal is now stronger and bigger than ever.”