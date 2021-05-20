Gildernew welcomes £60m funding for Health

Sinn Féin MLA Colm Gildernew has welcomed a £60 million boost for health and social care services.

Speaking today after Minister Conor Murphy announced extra money, the Fermanagh & South Tyrone MLA said:

“I welcome the announcement of an extra £60 million to support health and social care services as we continue to battle the pandemic.

“Given the significant pressures facing the health service and the impact this is having on people trying to access services, this is a welcome funding boost.

“The allocation includes £12m for social care services, £1.4m for mental health support and £1.3m for HIV PrEP and online STI testing.

“It is clear the health service faces considerable difficulties and today’s announcement will go some way in supporting it.”