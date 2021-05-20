John Brady TD welcomes ceasefire in Gaza

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Foreign Affairs and Defence John Brady TD has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza.

The Wicklow TD has called on the International Criminal Court to now hold the Apartheid Israeli state to account for the war crimes it has committed during the bombardment of Gaza over the past 11 days.

Speaking tonight, Teachta Brady said:

“I welcome tonight’s announcement of a ceasefire in Gaza.

“In the past 11 days, over 230 people, including 65 children, have been slaughtered in the open-air prison that is Gaza.

“The deliberate destruction of homes, media offices, libraries, police stations, the only Covid-19 test centre in Gaza, schools and hospitals are all grave breaches of the Geneva Convention.

“In other words, Israel has committed war crimes and these must be included in the ongoing investigation being carried out by the International Criminal Court.

“Action must also be taken to deal with the Apartheid Israeli policies of remove, fragment and replacement.

“There are 250 illegal Israeli settlements and 650,000 illegal settlers in the occupied territories - this is an annexation and this is the root of the issue.”