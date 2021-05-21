Support for businesses last to reopen will help save jobs – Archibald

Sinn Féin spokesperson for the Economy Caoimhe Archibald has said the £96.1 million allocated by the Finance Minister to guarantee support for businesses which are the last to reopen will help secure jobs.

Caoimhe Archibald said:

“Yesterday’s announcement of £96m of support for businesses is good news for workers and their families and will help to secure jobs in tourism, hospitality, events and others which are the last to reopen as a result of Covid-19.

“This announcement underlines Conor Murphy’s commitment to see businesses through the remaining restrictions to reopening and recovery.

“This is about saving jobs and businesses and securing the future of workers and their families.

“The pandemic has been incredibly difficult for these sectors and this support ahead of their reopening is critical to their survival.”