Boylan welcomes £20m additional funding for Department for Infrastructure

Sinn Féin spokesperson for Infrastructure Cathal Boylan has welcomed additional covid-19 funding to the Department for Infrastructure from the Minister of Finance Conor Murphy.

Cathal Boylan Boylan said:

“A £20 million resource allocation to DfI is being provided to assist the Department with its lost income as result of Covid.

“This funding is on top of the funding giving to the Department to relieve covid pressures in the past, amounting to around £200 million.

"I welcome Minister Murphy's announcement yesterday as well as his indication that DfI pressures will continue to be monitored and will be revisited at a later date."