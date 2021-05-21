Serviced Sites Fund needs to be examined afresh - Pa Daly TD

Sinn Féin TD for Kerry, Pa Daly, has called for an urgent examination of the Serviced Sites Fund and its benefits for Kerry.

Teachta Daly said:

“The objective of the Serviced Sites Fund is to support local authorities in the provision of key enabling infrastructure on their land and to prepare sites for the delivery of affordable housing.

“However, despite being open for 4 years, the fund has delivered precisely zero homes in Kerry, and where it has delivered homes in other parts of the state, they are not affordable.

“Serviced sites worked well in Kerry in the 1960s and 70s. This practically dormant fund, if properly utilised, could unlock various solutions and possibilities for many first time buyers, and those struggling with the planning process in and outside of our Gaeltacht areas.

"It would also suit those who wish to live in retirement village type housing clusters which is linked in with the smart villages initiative being currently promoted by NEWKD.

“The state, through Local Authorities, need to act in the best interests of its citizens. It should also give significant assistance to small and medium builders and trades.”