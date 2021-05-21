MacManus welcomes progress on Connacht/Ulster Technological University

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus has welcomed the news that a formal application for the establishment of a new Connacht/Ulster Technological University has been submitted to the Minister for Higher Education.

MacManus said:

“I want to welcome the announcement that the Connacht/Ulster University Alliance have submitted their application for Technological University status. This is a hugely positive development for the West and North West, which will benefit students, SMEs and local communities across the region.”

“Crucially, as one of the largest universities on the island, the new Technological University will give more of our young people the chance to live and study in the West of Ireland. This will allow us to educate, nurture and retain talent in the region which will be vital in tackling regional imbalance.”

MacManus concluded, “I hope the application can be progressed in a timely manner so that the new university can be in place by 1st January 2022. I look forward to engaging with the University Management in the time ahead.” ENDS