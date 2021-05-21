Urgent investigation needed into shocking claims regarding County Down nursing home - Ní Chuilín

The North Belfast MLA said:

“Like many others I read the utterly shocking reports of inhumane and degrading treatment of a vulnerable resident in a County Down nursing home.

“I have asked the Department of Health for an urgent response.

“These claims need to be properly investigated and the nursing home in question inspected.

“There can be no tolerance for degrading and unacceptable treatment of some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”