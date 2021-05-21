Urgent investigation needed into shocking claims regarding County Down nursing home - Ní Chuilín
Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín has called on the Department of Health to carry out an urgent investigation into shocking claims of inhumane and degrading treatment of a vulnerable resident in a County Down nursing home.
The North Belfast MLA said:
“Like many others I read the utterly shocking reports of inhumane and degrading treatment of a vulnerable resident in a County Down nursing home.
“I have asked the Department of Health for an urgent response.
“These claims need to be properly investigated and the nursing home in question inspected.
“There can be no tolerance for degrading and unacceptable treatment of some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”