Sinn Féin calls for Dáil vote on government’s submission to EU Recovery fund - Farrell, MacManus
Sinn Féin spokesperson on Public Expenditure Mairéad Farrell TD, and Sinn Féin Midlands-North-West MEP Chris MacManus have called for a Dáil vote on the government's submission to EU Recovery fund.
The government have announced that next week they will be making their final submission to the National Recovery and Resilience Plan to the European Commission for approval.
The forms part of the requirement to access the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility which will provide €673.3 billion in funding for investment and structural reforms for member states. Ireland’s allocation is set at €853 million. However, neither the Oireachtas or its committees have yet had a chance to scrutinise this
Teachta Farrell said:
"It’s simply unacceptable that the government are planning to make the final submission to the Commission without any debate by the Oireachtas whatsoever.
"As of today, the Government has not submitted a draft or completed Recovery and Resilience Plan to the Houses of the Oireachtas.
"It was not published by end-April 2021 as the EU guidelines suggested. There has been no substantive engagement with the Oireachtas or Oireachtas Committees on the plan.
"Other states have had significant debate and discussion on their respective plans, so why should we be any different?
"Why is the government trying sneak this through the back door at the last minute?’
"Given the size of the funds involved, and the reported conditionality that the Commission has attached to it, then it’s imperative the Oireachtas gets to scrutinise it.
"Moreover, if the reports about conditions related to tax sovereignty are true, then we need to be made aware of this. I am calling on Minister McGrath to come before the Dail next week, present his government’s proposals and allow a vote’.
Chris MacManus MEP said:
"Sinn Fèin supports EU stimulus but the question of how we use this funding should be fully debated.
"I have tabled a question to the Commission about Ireland's consultation process which seemed to be the bare minimum required if even that.
"This is simply too much public money to be spent without democratic debate."